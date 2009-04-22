Knitting

How to Change Colors for Stripes in Knitting

What Is Self-Striping Yarn?

New to Knitting? Here's a Perfect First Scarf Pattern

Try Your Hand at Knitting These Adorable Toddler Socks
This simple pair of toddler socks is a great project for a beginning knitter. It also makes a great gift for your favorite tot!
Try Knitting a Bulky Ribbed Hat in Your Favorite Contrasting Colors
Learn how to knit a bulky ribbed hat in your favorite contrasting colors. Make one for yourself and one for a friend!
How to Read a Lace Knitting Chart
A knitting chart is a great way to learn how to knit lace patterns, but they can be a little intimidating. Here's a basic chart to get started.
Need a Last-Minute Gift? This Scarf is Perfect
This super quick and easy ribbed scarf is the perfect last-minute project for a gift or a great way to warm yourself or a family member all winter long.
Create a Funky Swirling Scarf and Learn a New Skill
This fun skinny scarf is knit on the bias, so the stripes shift and the ends curl in a really fun way. It's a funky piece that is very easy to knit up.
Learn How to Master the Little Pearls Knitting Stitch
Learn the "Little Pearls" pattern from "The Knitting All Around Stitch Dictionary". This pattern is perfect for projects worked in the round.
The Best Sources for Good, Free Knitting Patterns
There are so many free knitting patterns available online, but they aren't all good. Here's how to find and evaluate knitting patterns to chose the best ones.
Love Mini Skeins? Here's What to Do with Them
Do you collect mini skeins of yarn? Here are some ideas for what to knit with mini skeins, plus a look at a book with 25 patterns for your yarn bits.
Knit a Picot Hem and Seam it as You Knit
Knit hems on knitting projects look great, but who wants to have to sew them up? This technique allows you to knit a picot hem (or a plain hem) and seam it as you go.
Need Help with a Knitting Pattern? Try These Steps
Have a problem with a knitting pattern? Here are some steps to take and things to try to get yourself back on the right knitting course.
Have You Worn a Hole in Your Knit Sock? Here's One Way to Fix It
After all the work that goes into knitting socks, you don't want to just toss them when one gets a hole. Here's one method of mending a knit sock with a flap of knitting that covers the hole.
What Are the Different Parts of a Sock Called?
It's helpful to know the terms for the parts of a sock before you start knitting one, since patterns often refer to these common sock knitting terms.
Learn How to Read Knitting Instructions with These Abbreviations
Knitting abbreviations can be tricky to those who are new to knitting. Here's a look at many of the most common abbreviations and what they mean.
Use More of Your Yarn Stash by Making Your Own "Subscription" Boxes
Subscriptions boxes are a fun way to get to sample different products, and you can use the concept to help get yourself excited about knitting from your stash.
Knit Slippers in Lots of Styles for Women and Kids
Knit slippers are a great way to keep your feet warm in the house in winter, but there are great options in this book for all through the year for kids and adults alike.
